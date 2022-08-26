Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRC Italy local national employee sums up service with U.S. Army in one word – grateful [Image 1 of 2]

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.26.2022

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Paola Preato Bondielli, lead quality control inspector at Logistics Readiness Center Italy, has been working for the Army for 36 years. She said when she’s not at work she mostly enjoys hiking during her free time. “We have mountains nearby to where we live,” Bondielli said. “I like open air and trees and nature, and when it rains we just rest.” (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 02:03
    Photo ID: 7389030
    VIRIN: 220826-A-SM279-743
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
