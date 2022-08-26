Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Atsugi Auxiliary Security Forces OC Spray Training Exercise [Image 9 of 10]

    NAF Atsugi Auxiliary Security Forces OC Spray Training Exercise

    JAPAN

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220826-N-DM318-1244 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Aug. 26, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Clarence Butner III and Hospitalman Apprentice Kassandra Maldonado, check on a Sailor after his completion of the Auxiliary Security Force Academy Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) Spray training course provided by the Security Department onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    OC Spray
    Auxiliary Security Forces

