220826-N-DM318-1237 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Aug. 26, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Kayla Proper, provides directions to a student as he preforms a takedown on a resisting combatant during the the Auxiliary Security Force Academy Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) Spray training course provided by the Security Department onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 02:01 Photo ID: 7389027 VIRIN: 220826-N-DM318-1237 Resolution: 5748x4106 Size: 2.92 MB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAF Atsugi Auxiliary Security Forces OC Spray Training Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.