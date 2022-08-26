NAF Atsugi Auxiliary Security Forces OC Spray Training Exercise

220826-N-DM318-1119 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Aug. 26, 2022) A Sailor attached to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, fights off a role playing attacker as he participates in an oleoresin capsicum (OC) course as part of training for the Auxiliary Security Force onboard the installation. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

