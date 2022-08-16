Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Backbone of the Wolf Pack – Mr. Hun Kim [Image 5 of 5]

    Backbone of the Wolf Pack – Mr. Hun Kim

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Hun Kim, 8th Force Support Squadron Community Activity Center assistant director, works on a financial report at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 16, 2022. Kim is responsible for helping organize morale trips, financial reports and vehicle and facility maintenance within the CAC for more than 2,700 yearly Kunsan personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

