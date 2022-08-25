Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Robert Anderson [Image 3 of 5]

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Robert Anderson

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Anderson, 411th Contracting Support Brigade contracting officer, poses at his desk at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 26, 2022. Anderson has spent the last five years working along U.S. Air Force Airmen, including at his last assignment at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

