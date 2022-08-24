Backbone of the Wolf Pack – Mr. Hun Kim

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Being in a foreign country for upwards of a year can be intimidating. For many, an assignment to the Wolf Pack can be the first time they venture away from home and are unaware of the over 100,000 square kilometers of natural Korean wonder and centuries of culture waiting to be explored.



Here to help is Mr. Hun Kim of the Base Community Activities Center. As assistant director, Kim is responsible for helping organize morale trips for Airmen to explore the nooks and crannies of the country they will call home for a year or more.



“I am very happy that my knowledge and experience helps Airmen who have just arrived,” he said.



While Kim has been in his current position for four years, he has worked at Kunsan Air Base for more than two decades. Kim is also responsible for most of the base-wide events such as Wolf Pack Fiesta, Weekend Block Parties and Freedom Fest as well as holiday celebrations such as the Labor Day and Memorial Day block parties.



“It is a huge morale booster to allow members to put work aside and enjoy their time off during this short tour,” said Staff Sgt. Justin Ruiz, 8th Force Support Squadron Community Programming and Partnership Office noncommissioned officer in charge. “A year goes by fast and these trips help members clear their mind from the high paced tempo of this assignment.”



The CAC offers trips as simple as shopping tours to downtown Gunsan to weekend long trips and events such as the Namgang Lantern Festival.



“We took over 127 people on that tour,” exclaimed Kim. “Everyone had a lot of fun and we’re very satisfied. The record for participants on that trip remains unbroken to this day. I know what it takes to engage our Airmen.”



To add to the already long list of Kim’s responsibilities, he is also in charge of coordinating vehicle repairs on the busses used to transport Airmen, preparing financial reports and ensuring the Community Activity Center is well maintained.



“Mr. Kim has been more than amazing to work with,” said Ruiz. “He is a valued member here and we are glad to have him as part of the team.”



If you are interested in any of the trips sponsored by Mr. Kim or his team and seeing everything the Republic of Korea has to offer, pick up a copy of the ‘Howler’ or stop by the Community Activity Center today. You just might have an adventure you’ll never forget!

