Hun Kim, 8th Force Support Squadron Community Activity Center assistant director, stands outside the CAC at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 16, 2022. Kim is responsible for helping organize morale trips, financial reports and vehicle and facility maintenance within the CAC for more than 2,700 yearly Kunsan personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)
Backbone of the Wolf Pack – Mr. Hun Kim
