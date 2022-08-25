Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Robert Anderson

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.25.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Pride of the Pack! While the Wolf Pack is comprised mostly of Airmen, it isn’t uncommon to see a U.S. Army soldier or two within the Kunsan gates. One of these soldiers is Staff Sgt. Robert Anderson from the 411th Contracting Support Brigade.

    SSG Anderson has been working closely with the U.S. Air Force for the last five years, including at his last assignment at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

    “It’s been fun and interesting,” said Anderson. “I was offered the opportunity to attend the Air Force Noncommissioned Officer Academy while at JBER, representing the Army as the only soldier in the course. I realized the daily mission between the two branches is different, but we all have the same end state – work hard, support one another and win the fight.”

    His duties as a 8th Fighter Wing contracting officer puts him in charge of more than 25 requirements, valued at over $1.6M. Some of these responsibilities include the facilitation of the F-35 visit, the Fire Department CONEX and Kwangju site visit planning. Sergeant Anderson also serves as the primary contracting officer for 8th Fighter Wing unfunded requests, allowing multiple units to obtain items outside of their regular budget.

    “My favorite part is researching things to get service members and their units the equipment or services needed in order to complete the mission,” said Anderson. “Other than my duty stations, I’ve traveled the world and you get to see first-hand the impact you have. Whether it’s procuring supplies, or contracting services to set up a full camp for our soldiers to live and sleep, we’re the first ones there and the last to leave. It’s fun.”

    Aside from his regular duties, he regularly volunteers for Habitat for PACKMANITY and conducted a support mission for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Malaysia. Anderson is also never too busy to mentor teammates within his office or help customers review their packets, ensuring they successfully procure their requirements.

