Airmen from the 14th Air Support Operations Squadron, 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing, and soldiers from the 52nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group prepare to conduct an airborne operation training mission from a 23d Wing HC-130J Combat King II, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 19, 2022. The 14 ASOS integrated with the 52nd EOD during a United States and United Kingdom airborne exchange training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Katie Tamesis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 15:56 Photo ID: 7388263 VIRIN: 220719-F-FJ317-005 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 0 B Location: NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 93 AGOW TACP conduct joint airborne operation [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.