93 AGOW TACP conduct joint airborne operation

Tactical Air Control Party Airmen from the 14th Air Support Operations Squadron, 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing, conduct an airborne operation training mission from a 23d Wing HC-130J Combat King II, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 19, 2022. The 14 ASOS integrated with the 52nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal during a United States and United Kingdom airborne exchange training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Katie Tamesis)
