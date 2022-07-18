An Airman from the 14th Air Support Operations Squadron, 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing, checks the drop zone during an airborne operation training mission from a 23d Wing HC-130J Combat King II, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 19, 2022. The 14 ASOS integrated with the 52nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal during a United States and United Kingdom airborne exchange training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Katie Tamesis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 15:56 Photo ID: 7388226 VIRIN: 220719-F-FJ317-001 Resolution: 4350x2900 Size: 0 B Location: NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 93 AGOW TACP conduct joint airborne operation [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.