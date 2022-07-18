Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    93 AGOW TACP conduct joint airborne operation [Image 3 of 6]

    93 AGOW TACP conduct joint airborne operation

    NC, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    A Tactical Air Control Party Airman from the 14th Air Support Operations Squadron, 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing, conducts an airborne operation training mission from a 23d Wing HC-130J Combat King II, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 19, 2022. The 14 ASOS integrated with the 52nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal during a United States and United Kingdom airborne exchange training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Katie Tamesis)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 15:56
    Photo ID: 7388244
    VIRIN: 220719-F-FJ317-003
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 0 B
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 93 AGOW TACP conduct joint airborne operation [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    93 AGOW
    Air Combat Command

