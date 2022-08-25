Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chef Irvine meets Team Dover Airmen [Image 4 of 5]

    Chef Irvine meets Team Dover Airmen

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee    

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Ryan Breaux, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron unaccompanied housing superintendent, receives food at the Meet, Greet, Eat with Chef Robert Irvine event on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 25, 2022. More than 75 Airmen attended the event which included a photo opportunity with Irvine and a catered lunch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 15:58
    Photo ID: 7388261
    VIRIN: 220825-F-IF976-1004
    Resolution: 4343x2890
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chef Irvine meets Team Dover Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    Robert Irvine
    Team Dover
    436 LRS

