Chef Irvine meets Team Dover Airmen

Master Sgt. Ryan Breaux, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron unaccompanied housing superintendent, receives food at the Meet, Greet, Eat with Chef Robert Irvine event on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 25, 2022. More than 75 Airmen attended the event which included a photo opportunity with Irvine and a catered lunch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

