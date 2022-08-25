Robert Irvine, celebrity chef and talk show host, addresses Team Dover Airmen during the Meet, Greet, Eat with Chef Robert Irvine event on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 25, 2022. More than 75 Airmen attended the event which included a photo opportunity with Irvine and a catered lunch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 15:58 Photo ID: 7388256 VIRIN: 220825-F-IF976-1001 Resolution: 3524x2345 Size: 1.06 MB Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chef Irvine meets Team Dover Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.