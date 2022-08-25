Chef Irvine meets Team Dover Airmen

Senior Airman Clint Helgoth, middle, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, poses with Robert Irvine during the Meet, Greet, Eat with Chef Robert Irvine event on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 25, 2022. More than 75 Airmen attended the event which included a photo opportunity with Irvine and a catered lunch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

