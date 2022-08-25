Chef Irvine meets Team Dover Airmen

Col. Rusty Gohn, left, 436th Airlift Wing vice commander, shakes hands with Robert Irvine during the Meet, Greet, Eat with Chef Robert Irvine event on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 25, 2022. More than 75 Airmen attended the event which included a photo opportunity with Irvine and a catered lunch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)
