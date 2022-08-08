Maj. Gen. Jeff King, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, addresses guests at the ribbon cutting for the second Reverse Engineering and Critical Tooling lab.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 09:38
|Photo ID:
|7387363
|VIRIN:
|220808-F-PR548-1003
|Resolution:
|5869x3905
|Size:
|8.79 MB
|Location:
|OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OC-ALC Unveils DOD-first in Additive Manufacturing [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Leyinzca Bihlajama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT