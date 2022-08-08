OC-ALC Unveils DOD-first in Additive Manufacturing

(From left to right) Chris Schuppe, general manager of engineering and technology at GE Additive, John Sneden, director of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Propulsion Directorate, Maj. Gen. Jeff King, commander of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, and Geoffrey Camp, director of Oklahoma’s Aerospace and Defense initiative, cut the ribbon at opening of the second Reverse Engineering and Critical Tooling lab.
