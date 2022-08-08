Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OC-ALC Unveils DOD-first in Additive Manufacturing [Image 2 of 4]

    OC-ALC Unveils DOD-first in Additive Manufacturing

    OK, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Leyinzca Bihlajama 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    (From left to right) Amy Gowder, president & CEO of GE Military Systems, John Sneden, director of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Propulsion Directorate, Maj. Gen. Jeff King, commander of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, Geoffrey Camp, director of Oklahoma’s Aerospace and Defense initiative, and Chris Schuppe, general manager of engineering and technology at GE Additive, stand in front of additive manufacturing 3D printer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 09:38
    Photo ID: 7387361
    VIRIN: 220808-F-PR548-1006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.72 MB
    Location: OK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OC-ALC Unveils DOD-first in Additive Manufacturing [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Leyinzca Bihlajama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OC-ALC Unveils DOD-first in Additive Manufacturing
    OC-ALC Unveils DOD-first in Additive Manufacturing
    OC-ALC Unveils DOD-first in Additive Manufacturing
    OC-ALC Unveils DOD-first in Additive Manufacturing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tinker AFB
    3d Printer
    OC-ALC
    Additive Manufacturing
    AFLCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT