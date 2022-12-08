A ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted Aug. 12 to celebrate the opening of the new Patton Junior High School, located on the site of the old MacArthur Elementary School across the street from the Unified School District 207 office. The recently completed school now houses sixth through ninth grades.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 09:10
|Photo ID:
|7387348
|VIRIN:
|220812-A-GL610-002
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
This work, New Patton Junior High revealed [Image 5 of 5], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Patton Junior High revealed
Fort Leavenworth
Ft. Leavenworth
Patton Junior High School
USD 207
