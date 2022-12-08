Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Patton Junior High revealed

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Prudence Siebert 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    A ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted Aug. 12 to celebrate the opening of the new Patton Junior High School, located on the site of the old MacArthur Elementary School across the street from the Unified School District 207 office. The recently completed school now houses sixth through ninth grades.

