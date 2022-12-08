New Patton Junior High revealed

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted Aug. 12 to celebrate the opening of the new Patton Junior High School, located on the site of the old MacArthur Elementary School across the street from the Unified School District 207 office. The recently completed school now houses sixth through ninth grades.

Date Taken: 08.12.2022
Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US