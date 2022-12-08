Amy Reinhold, sixth-grade teacher and Patton alumna, describes some of the uses she envisions for a sixth-grade common-use area during a tour of the school after a ribbon-cutting celebrating the opening of the new Patton Junior High School Aug. 12. The new school, located where the old MacArthur Elementary School was across the street from the Unified School District 207 office, now houses sixth through ninth grades.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 09:11
|Photo ID:
|7387350
|VIRIN:
|220812-A-GL610-004
|Resolution:
|720x481
|Size:
|429.72 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Patton Junior High revealed [Image 5 of 5], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Patton Junior High revealed
Fort Leavenworth
Ft. Leavenworth
Patton Junior High School
USD 207
