New Patton Junior High revealed

Amy Reinhold, sixth-grade teacher and Patton alumna, describes some of the uses she envisions for a sixth-grade common-use area during a tour of the school after a ribbon-cutting celebrating the opening of the new Patton Junior High School Aug. 12. The new school, located where the old MacArthur Elementary School was across the street from the Unified School District 207 office, now houses sixth through ninth grades.

