Unified School District 207 Board of Education President retired Col. Myron Griswold talks about building the new Patton Junior High School on the site of the old MacArthur Elementary School by the district office during the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the newly built school Aug. 12 at Patton.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 09:11
|Photo ID:
|7387349
|VIRIN:
|220812-A-GL610-003
|Resolution:
|720x481
|Size:
|515.27 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Patton Junior High revealed [Image 5 of 5], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Patton Junior High revealed
Fort Leavenworth
Ft. Leavenworth
Patton Junior High School
USD 207
LEAVE A COMMENT