Unified School District 207 Board of Education Chief Financial Officer Rich Holden; USD 207 Superintendent Keith Mispagel; Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Commanding General Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin; Patton Junior High School Principal Tyler Fowler; Board President retired Col. Myron Griswold; Board Member retired Lt. Col. Chris Evans; Board Member Jackie Williams, “Tiger” Amber Temple, senior at Leavenworth High School and Patton alumnae; and USD 207 Director of Military Support Amanda Nonnemaker celebrate the opening of the newly built Patton Junior High School building with a ribbon-cutting Aug. 12 at the new Patton by the district office.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 09:10 Photo ID: 7387347 VIRIN: 220812-A-GL610-001 Resolution: 720x481 Size: 464.5 KB Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Patton Junior High revealed [Image 5 of 5], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.