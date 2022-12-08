New Patton Junior High revealed

Unified School District 207 Board of Education Chief Financial Officer Rich Holden; USD 207 Superintendent Keith Mispagel; Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Commanding General Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin; Patton Junior High School Principal Tyler Fowler; Board President retired Col. Myron Griswold; Board Member retired Lt. Col. Chris Evans; Board Member Jackie Williams, “Tiger” Amber Temple, senior at Leavenworth High School and Patton alumnae; and USD 207 Director of Military Support Amanda Nonnemaker celebrate the opening of the newly built Patton Junior High School building with a ribbon-cutting Aug. 12 at the new Patton by the district office.
|08.12.2022
|08.25.2022 09:10
|7387347
|220812-A-GL610-001
|720x481
|464.5 KB
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|1
|0
