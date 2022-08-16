17th MDG medics compete in 2022 Medic Rodeo

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Noah Rogers, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, searches a table for a specific piece of medical equipment at Melrose Air Force Range, N.M. August 16, 2022. The Medic Rodeo is designed to test the skills of Air Force medical technicians at a simulated deployed location and a stateside base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

