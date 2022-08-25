17th MDG medics compete in 2022 Medic Rodeo

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    This year, the 27th Special Operations Wing hosted its 13th annual Medic Rodeo, an Air Force-wide competition that incorporates teams from across the Air Force to participate in 30 challenges that test the strength and knowledge of each team at Cannon Air Force Base and Melrose Air Force Range in New Mexico.
    “We’re honing our skills as medics,” said 1st Lt. Robert Collier, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical service corps member, “We’re participating in combat and pre-hospital scenarios. These scenarios are developing our skills to ensure we can operate in an environment with limited resources.”
    For the first time since the rodeo was introduced, the four-man medic teams were made up of two emergency medical technicians, one medical officer and one enlisted non-medic.
    “We have two different sets of skills,” said Collier. “The medics and admin side work together to develop new skills.”

    From allergic reactions to simulated improvised explosive devices, the Medic Rodeo tested each team’s ability to accurately and decisively treat a wide variety of situations they could encounter in the future.
    “It’s good to get this exposure,” said Airman 1st Class Noah Rogers, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician. “As someone who never sees much trauma, it helps to start working on communication and teamwork and experience what a deployed environment is like.”

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
