Goodfellow’s 17th Medical Group team simulates treatment on a training mannequin during a Medic Rodeo scenario at Melrose Air Force Range, N.M. August 16, 2022. The 27th Special Operations Wing Medic Rodeo 2022 tests the skills of medical professionals from across the Air Force through a series of innovative, high-pressure scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)
|08.16.2022
|08.25.2022 08:47
|7387316
|220816-F-QS607-3369
|4448x3177
|8.71 MB
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|6
|0
This work, 17th MDG medics compete in 2022 Medic Rodeo [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS
17th MDG medics compete in 2022 Medic Rodeo
