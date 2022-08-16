Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th MDG medics compete in 2022 Medic Rodeo [Image 3 of 5]

    17th MDG medics compete in 2022 Medic Rodeo

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Goodfellow’s 17th Medical Group team simulates treatment on a training mannequin during a Medic Rodeo scenario at Melrose Air Force Range, N.M. August 16, 2022. The 27th Special Operations Wing Medic Rodeo 2022 tests the skills of medical professionals from across the Air Force through a series of innovative, high-pressure scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

