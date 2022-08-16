U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Caleb Strout, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight medicine admin technician, supplies oxygen into a training mannequin during a Medic Rodeo scenario at Melrose Air Force Range, N.M. August 16, 2022. The Medic Rodeo is designed to test the skills of Air Force medics in a simulated deployed environment and a stateside military base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)
17th MDG medics compete in 2022 Medic Rodeo
