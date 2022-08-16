U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Caleb Strout, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight medicine admin technician, supplies oxygen into a training mannequin during a Medic Rodeo scenario at Melrose Air Force Range, N.M. August 16, 2022. The Medic Rodeo is designed to test the skills of Air Force medics in a simulated deployed environment and a stateside military base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 08:47 Photo ID: 7387317 VIRIN: 220816-F-QS607-3695 Resolution: 5485x4388 Size: 14.48 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th MDG medics compete in 2022 Medic Rodeo [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.