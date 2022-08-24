220824-N-FB730-1008 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 24, 2022) Quartermaster 3rd Class Ethan Campbell, from Clearwater, Florida, uses a needle gun to remove paint from an overhead aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 24, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Woods)

