220824-N-CY569-1017 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 24, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Adam Perez, from Alice, Texas, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, opens a panel on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 24, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Robledo)

