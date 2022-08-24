220824-N-JR318-1043 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 24, 2022) Airman Martin Oldham, from Enterprise, Alabama, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, pulls circuit breakers from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 24, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Day)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 08:23 Photo ID: 7387289 VIRIN: 220824-N-JR318-1043 Resolution: 4058x3061 Size: 1.27 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 7 of 7], by SN Hunter Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.