220824-N-CY569-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 24, 2022) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Keara Millea, from San Diego, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, plugs a power cable into an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 24, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Robledo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 08:23 Photo ID: 7387284 VIRIN: 220824-N-CY569-1001 Resolution: 2898x4276 Size: 687.89 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 7 of 7], by SN Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.