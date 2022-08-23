MEDCoE commanding general helps TRADOC support athletes during the 2022 DoD Warrior Games

Maj. Gen. Michael Talley, Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, left, shakes hands with Marine LCPL KC Higer after awarding him a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Prone Shooting event, during the Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, August 21, 2022. During his visit, Talley also got to observe the planning and setup for several events, to include shooting, wheelchair rugby and cycling. Courtesy photo.

