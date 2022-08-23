Maj. Gen. Michael Talley, Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence center, poses with competitors William “Bud” McLerroy, front left, Rory Coper, front right, and their support team, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, August 21, 2022. Talley traveled to the DoD Warrior Games August 20-21, to show his support for the games and competitors. During his visit, Talley also got to observe the planning and setup for several events, to include shooting, wheelchair rugby and cycling. Courtesy photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 12:41 Photo ID: 7386142 VIRIN: 220824-A-WK488-003 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.99 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDCoE commanding general helps TRADOC support athletes during the 2022 DoD Warrior Games [Image 5 of 5], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.