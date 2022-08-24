MEDCoE commanding general helps TRADOC support athletes during the 2022 DoD Warrior Games

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Michael Talley, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence commanding general,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Michael Talley, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence commanding general, presents a coin to competitor Stacy Englart, during the Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, August 21, 2022. Talley traveled to the DoD Warrior Games August 20-21, to show his support to the games and competitors. During his visit, Talley also got to present competition medals to several winners and observe the planning and setup for several events, to include shooting, wheelchair rugby and cycling. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Maj. Gen. Michael Talley, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence commanding general, traveled to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, to support the Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games, August 20-21, 2022. Talley is one of several senior leaders assigned to U.S. Army Training and Doctrine (TRADOC), led by Gen. Paul Funk, who will support the annual competition, scheduled from August 19-28.



DoD’s Warrior Games celebrate the resilience and dedication of wounded, ill and injured active duty and veteran U.S. service members in an intense display of elite competition each year. This year’s Warrior Games were hosted by TRADOC, MEDCoE’s higher command.



Talley, who got the opportunity to present medals to event winners, was animated as he described how he and other spectators felt seeing the many displays of camaraderie and the teamwork between the different competitors as the games got underway.



“The fact that they [the athletes] are able to come together, in some cases working together and building teams for the first time, has been incredibly rewarding,” explained Talley.



During his visit, Talley also got to observe the planning and setup for several events, to include shooting, wheelchair rugby and cycling. Other adaptive sporting matches expected over the action-packed competition include powerlifting, indoor rowing, archery, wheelchair basketball and many more athletic events.



“The competition brings out the best in all of us, and you are seeing that here in Orlando, Florida,” said Talley.



To watch all the action and hear more about the 2022 Warrior Game events and athletes, tune into ESPN, or watch the live stream at https://www.dodwarriorgames.com/.