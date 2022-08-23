MEDCoE commanding general helps TRADOC support athletes during the 2022 DoD Warrior Games

Maj. Gen. Michael Talley, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence commanding general, presents a coin to competitor Stacy Englart, during the Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, August 21, 2022. Talley traveled to the DoD Warrior Games August 20-21, to show his support to the games and competitors. During his visit, Talley also got to present competition medals to several winners and observe the planning and setup for several events, to include shooting, wheelchair rugby and cycling. Courtesy photo.

