Aircrew assigned to the 389th Fighter Squadron wait for approval to taxi at Mountain Home Air Force Base (MHAFB), Idaho, Aug. 22, 2022. MHAFB has a dedicated air traffic control tower operated by the 366th Operations Support Squadron to ensure flight safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 10:17 Photo ID: 7385766 VIRIN: 220822-F-CD693-609 Resolution: 7139x4759 Size: 1.55 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-15E Strike Eagle operations [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.