Aircrew assigned to the 389th Fighter Squadron wait for approval to taxi at Mountain Home Air Force Base (MHAFB), Idaho, Aug. 22, 2022. MHAFB has a dedicated air traffic control tower operated by the 366th Operations Support Squadron to ensure flight safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 10:17
|Photo ID:
|7385766
|VIRIN:
|220822-F-CD693-609
|Resolution:
|7139x4759
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-15E Strike Eagle operations [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
