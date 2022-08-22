Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15E Strike Eagle operations

    F-15E Strike Eagle operations

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman sits in an F-15E Strike Eagle at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Aug. 22, 2022. The F-15E is operated by two crew members to better operate flight and weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

    This work, F-15E Strike Eagle operations [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

