A U.S. Air Force Airman sits in an F-15E Strike Eagle at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Aug. 22, 2022. The F-15E is operated by two crew members to better operate flight and weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 10:17
|Photo ID:
|7385763
|VIRIN:
|220822-F-CD693-374
|Resolution:
|4154x2769
|Size:
|808.2 KB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-15E Strike Eagle operations [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
