Senior Airman Kaj Matsch, 389th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, inspects an F-15E Strike Eagle at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Aug. 22, 2022. Crew chiefs are critical to ensuring safe flight for Air Force aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 10:17
|Photo ID:
|7385764
|VIRIN:
|220822-F-CD693-463
|Resolution:
|5950x3967
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-15E Strike Eagle operations [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
