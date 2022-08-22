Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15E Strike Eagle operations

    F-15E Strike Eagle operations

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Kaj Matsch, 389th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, inspects an F-15E Strike Eagle at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Aug. 22, 2022. Crew chiefs are critical to ensuring safe flight for Air Force aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

    F-15E
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    Strike Eagle
    Lethality

