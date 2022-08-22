F-15E Strike Eagle operations

Airmen assigned to the 389th Fighter Squadron fly an F-15E Strike Eagle at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Aug. 22, 2022. The F-15E is operated by two crew members to better operate flight and weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

Date Taken: 08.22.2022
Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US