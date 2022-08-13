220813-N-GF955-1040

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2022) Damage Controlman Fireman Kadin Shoemaker, from Scottsbluff, Neb., sprays fresh water on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) during a fresh water wash down, Aug. 13, 2022. Paul Ignatius, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

Date Taken: 08.13.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Sailors Conduct Fresh Water Wash Down, by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.