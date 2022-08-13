Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Sailors Conduct Fresh Water Wash Down [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Sailors Conduct Fresh Water Wash Down

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Lau 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    220813-N-GF955-1107
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Nicholas Labarre, from Chicago, rolls up a firehose following completion of a fresh water wash down aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Aug. 13, 2022. Paul Ignatius, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 09:35
    Photo ID: 7385706
    VIRIN: 220813-N-GF955-1107
    Resolution: 3443x6121
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Sailors Conduct Fresh Water Wash Down [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    US Sixth Fleet
    Europe
    US Europe and North Africa Command
    USNAVEU

