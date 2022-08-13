USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Sailors Conduct Fresh Water Wash Down

220813-N-GF955-1005

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2022) Damage Controlman 1st Class Tyler Kruse, from Deer Park, N.Y., right, and Damage Controlman Fireman Kadin Shoemaker, from Scottsbluff, Neb., spray fresh water on the missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) during a fresh water wash down, Aug. 13, 2022. Paul Ignatius, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

