USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Sailors Conduct Fresh Water Wash Down

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) spray fresh water on the flight deck during a fresh water wash down, Aug. 13, 2022. Paul Ignatius, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

