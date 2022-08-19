65 ABG welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. William Wallis, center, 65th Air Base Group outgoing commander, relinquishes command to Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Lajes Field, Portugal, Aug. 19, 2022. The change of command tradition stems from Roman legions passing the commander’s baton in front of the troops to signify their leader guiding them into battle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

