65 ABG welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, presents Col. William Wallis, right, 65th Air Base Group outgoing commander, a Legion of Merit oak leaf cluster certificate during a change of command ceremony at Lajes Field, Portugal, Aug. 19, 2022. The Legion of Merit medal is awarded to service members who have distinguished themselves through meritorious conduct. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

