    65 ABG welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 5]

    65 ABG welcomes new commander

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, presents Col. William Wallis, right, 65th Air Base Group outgoing commander, a Legion of Merit oak leaf cluster certificate during a change of command ceremony at Lajes Field, Portugal, Aug. 19, 2022. The Legion of Merit medal is awarded to service members who have distinguished themselves through meritorious conduct. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 06:05
    Photo ID: 7385461
    VIRIN: 220819-F-FN350-0053
    Resolution: 4606x3071
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 65 ABG welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    air power
    86 AW
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    World’s Best Wing

