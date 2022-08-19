U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, delivers opening remarks at a change of command ceremony for the 65th Air Base Group at Lajes Field, Portugal, Aug. 19, 2022. As the presiding officer for the 65 ABG change of command, Jones passed the guideon from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 06:06
|Photo ID:
|7385463
|VIRIN:
|220819-F-FN350-0033
|Resolution:
|4687x3124
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 65 ABG welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
