U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, delivers opening remarks at a change of command ceremony for the 65th Air Base Group at Lajes Field, Portugal, Aug. 19, 2022. As the presiding officer for the 65 ABG change of command, Jones passed the guideon from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 06:06 Photo ID: 7385463 VIRIN: 220819-F-FN350-0033 Resolution: 4687x3124 Size: 1.94 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 65 ABG welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.