U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Pease, 65th Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, holds the 65 ABG guidon before a change of command ceremony at Lajes Field, Portugal, Aug. 19, 2022. The guidon represents the history, traditions and accomplishments of the 65 ABG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 06:05 Photo ID: 7385460 VIRIN: 220819-F-FN350-0021 Resolution: 5388x3592 Size: 2.49 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 65 ABG welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.