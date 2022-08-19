Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    65 ABG welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 5]

    65 ABG welcomes new commander

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Pease, 65th Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, holds the 65 ABG guidon before a change of command ceremony at Lajes Field, Portugal, Aug. 19, 2022. The guidon represents the history, traditions and accomplishments of the 65 ABG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 06:05
    Photo ID: 7385460
    VIRIN: 220819-F-FN350-0021
    Resolution: 5388x3592
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 65 ABG welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    65 ABG welcomes new commander
    65 ABG welcomes new commander
    65 ABG welcomes new commander
    65 ABG welcomes new commander
    65 ABG welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    65 ABG welcomes new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    air power
    86 AW
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    World’s Best Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT