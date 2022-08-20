Air National Guard director’s spouse learns from Idaho National Guard Airmen

Mrs. Dianne Loh, center, spouse of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, poses for a photo with Chief Master Sgt. Kelly Bongiovi, right, senior enlisted advisor to the assistant adjutant general-Air, Idaho National Guard, and Mrs. Heather Echols, left, program manager for Airmen and Family Readiness, 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard in front of the Faces of Hope building in downtown Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. Faces of Hope is an agency that works closely with the wing’s sexual assault response coordinator as a community resource for survivors of sexual assault. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

