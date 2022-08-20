Mrs. Dianne Loh, right center, spouse of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, learns more about the Idaho National Guard’s drill weekend day youth camp at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2022. Mrs. Loh often attends unit visits with her spouse as an advocate for various helping hands organizations on each base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 22:56 Photo ID: 7385208 VIRIN: 220820-Z-IM874-1040 Resolution: 5469x3076 Size: 13.74 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air National Guard director’s spouse learns from Idaho National Guard Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.